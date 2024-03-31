Bawumia promises to stablish a Minerals Development Bank to provide funding to mining sector

Politics of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has unveiled a new strategy in the government's fight against illegal mining in Ghana, signaling a departure from the controversial practice of burning excavators.



Addressing enthusiastic supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a walk in Kwahu, Dr. Bawumia assured miners of the NPP's commitment to implementing measures that support lawful mining operations.



In a significant policy shift, Dr. Bawumia announced plans to establish a Minerals Development Bank aimed at providing financial assistance to the mining sector. This initiative seeks to promote sustainable and responsible mining practices while alleviating the challenges faced by miners.



Taking a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader John Mahama, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the NPP's superior performance in economic growth indicators. He portrayed Mahama as a candidate with a history of failure, contrasting it with the NPP's successful governance record.



Accompanied by National Chairman Stephen Ntim and General Secretary Justin Kodua, Dr. Bawumia rallied supporters with messages of hope and unity within the party.