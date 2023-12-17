Bawumia remains the best person to lead Ghana despite anger with Akufo-Addo’s govt – Kofi Bentil

Politics of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Avowed supporter of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidature for the presidency of Ghana, Kofi Bentil, has asserted that Dr Bawumia is the best person to lead Ghana after his analyses and assessment of who is the best fit to lead the country after the end of the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Kofi Bentil noted that notwithstanding the dissatisfaction of some Ghanaians with the current government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia is the most promising person to run Ghana.



He explained that even though he is just an active citizen and not a politician, he has thrown his weight behind Dr Bawumia because he is the most promising presidential candidate and has shown proof that he is not corrupt.



He suggested that, unlike Dr Bawumia’s main contender, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who has had the chance to be president, Dr Bawumia has not been president before, and he, therefore, supports that he become president to prove his mettle and competence.



“My activism has a political effect, but I’m not a politician. There’s a difference. I’m an active citizen.



"I chose Bawumia because, someone must run Ghana after Nana Addo and after much thought and consideration I concluded that the best and most promising person who has never been President and has proven not corrupt is better than one who has had the chance. I will respect your choice, I simply ask for the same respect," he said.



He continued: "I understand that people are upset with this government. What I don’t understand is why they don’t realize this government is over,” he said in defence of his open support for Bawumia despite his work as a leader of a civil society organization.



Kofi Bentil has not hidden his admiration and support for Dr Bawumia’s quest to become President of Ghana. He has consistently defended his record as Vice President, insisting that he is best to be President come January 7, 2025, when the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo comes to an end.