Bawumia’s 10-year driver’s licence renewal policy deceptive – Concerned drivers

General News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) has criticized Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's proposal to extend the driver's license renewal period to 10 years, calling it a potential political tactic ahead of the 2024 elections.



While acknowledging the idea as beneficial, C-DAG expressed doubts about Bawumia's sincerity, citing past unmet promises and policies that have burdened drivers, particularly through increased taxes and costs.



The association urged drivers to remain cautious, accusing the Vice-President of using deceptive promises to gain votes without addressing existing issues.