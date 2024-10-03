Bawumia’s ‘Hubtel Ghana’ directly controls ECG account – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Solomon Owusu, a Senior Communications Team Member of the Movement for Change, has accused Hubtel Ghana of controlling the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) finances.



He claimed the tech company, allegedly owned by NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, manages payments for electricity bills made by Ghanaians.



Speaking on the Angel Morning Show, Owusu stated that ECG and Hubtel share the revenue generated from these payments.



He suggested this third-party involvement is contributing to the ongoing increase in electricity tariffs. Hubtel Ghana has yet to respond to these allegations.