Bawumia's campaign manager asserts vice president's readiness to debate Mahama

Frederick Opare-Ansah, the campaign manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed unwavering confidence in the Vice President's preparedness to engage in a debate with former President John Dramani Mahama whenever the opportunity arises.



In an interview on Citi FM, the former Suhum MP highlighted the government's achievements while acknowledging the ongoing global economic challenges. Despite these hurdles, Opare-Ansah asserted that Ghana has taken proactive measures to address them.



He emphasized that the current administration has surpassed its predecessor in terms of accomplishments, even in the face of adversity.



"Our government records speak for itself. Everybody knows the challenges that the global economic phase has faced and Ghana is not an Island. Dr Bawumia has said on several forums and platforms that he sees a shared responsibility and he is not running away from whatever problem that the country and the government have faced.



"But even amidst that, if you take your time and really catalogue the things that this government has done in the face of these challenges, you will agree that this government has out-performed the previous government that did not have these challenges. So, he is ready any day any time to meet the main opposition challenger, John Dramani Mahama, to a debate at any place," he added.