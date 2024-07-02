Bawumia’s campaign moves into critical gear

Politics of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Source: inquirernewsroom.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, has intensified his campaign and is set to visit all 275 constituencies to engage with voters and share his vision.



After announcing Mathew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate, Bawumia will focus on job creation, lean government, digitization, and leveraging the private sector to reduce fiscal burden.



He aims to build a prosperous and dignified future for all Ghanaians, tapping into their resourcefulness and talents.



His campaign team noted that he is working tirelessly, connecting with people and addressing their concerns.