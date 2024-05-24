Bawumia’s digital innovation drive key to economic growth and job creation – Pres Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is confident that the country’s strong embrace of digital innovation in the public sector will lead to job creation and serve as a crucial driver of economic development.



He emphasized that digital transformation is essential for enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accountability in public institutions.



By utilizing technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and blockchain, bureaucratic processes can be streamlined, decision-making can be improved, and government operations can become more effective.