Bawumia’s digitalisation agenda a “bold step” to transform Ghana, says Mamponghene

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has endorsed Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitalization agenda, praising its transformative potential for Ghana.



Dr. Bawumia, during his visit to the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, announced plans for "living allowances" for traditional leaders and proposed granting them equity stakes in mineral resources.



He believed this will empower chiefs financially and help deter illegal mining. Daasebre Osei Bonsu II commended Bawumia's visionary approach and urged bold implementation of the digitalization agenda.