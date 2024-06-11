You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949093
news

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Bawumia’s digitalisation agenda a “bold step” to transform Ghana, says Mamponghene

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Dr. Bawumia during his visit to the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs Dr. Bawumia during his visit to the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs

The Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has endorsed Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitalization agenda, praising its transformative potential for Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia, during his visit to the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, announced plans for "living allowances" for traditional leaders and proposed granting them equity stakes in mineral resources.

He believed this will empower chiefs financially and help deter illegal mining. Daasebre Osei Bonsu II commended Bawumia's visionary approach and urged bold implementation of the digitalization agenda.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment