Bawumia's 'driver's mate' analogy misunderstood - Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Communication Director for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign, has clarified that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), misinterpreted Dr. Bawumia’s analogy regarding his role as Vice President.



Dr. Bawumia, after being elected as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), compared his position as Vice President to that of a driver’s mate, expressing his intention to implement his agenda if elected President in the upcoming December elections.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, in her acceptance speech, pledged allegiance to Mr. Mahama, asserting that she would not desert him in tough times and would not diminish her role to that of a mere driver’s mate



However, Mr. Aboagye, speaking on Citi FM, argued that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang misunderstood Dr. Bawumia’s analogy, which was meant to convey his potential for greater effectiveness as President.



He stressed the importance of context in comprehending the Vice President’s statement, describing Dr. Bawumia’s use of the “driver’s mate” analogy as a “simile” that people have misinterpreted.



“The challenge lies with the running mate of the NDC. In an attempt to criticize, she misconstrued the context of the statement... Nowhere did the Vice President imply that he sees himself as a driver’s mate solely because the government has faced challenges,” Mr. Aboagye explained.