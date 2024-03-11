Bawumia's impact in North outweighs Mahama's - Salam Mustapha

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha, asserts that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has had a more positive impact on Northern Ghana compared to John Dramani Mahama.



Mustapha made these remarks during a tour of the party's National Youth wing in the Upper West Region.



“The first time Dr. Bawumia is appearing on the ballot is 2024. John Mahama has appeared in 2012, 2016 and 2020… But his impact shows that he is a stronger force as far as the two Northern brothers are concerned.”



Highlighting developmental progress in the region, he stated, “Today if I take you to Dondoli you will see a youth resource centre… The North will not forget that the first flyover in the region comes from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The North will not forget that the first ever sports stadium built in the North was under Aliu Mahama and the NPP.”



He urged voters in the North to support Bawumia in the 2024 elections, citing development projects initiated by the NPP in the region as evidence of Bawumia's impact."