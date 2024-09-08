You are here: HomeNews2024 09 08Article 1978862

Bawumia’s leadership offers a beacon of hope – Amin Adam

Mohammed Amin Adam Mohammed Amin Adam

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has expressed strong support for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, praising his leadership and vision for Ghana.

In a social media post, Dr. Adam highlighted Bawumia's ability to bring innovative solutions and inclusive growth, describing his leadership as a "beacon of hope" for the country.

Having worked with Bawumia for the past eight years, the Finance Minister is confident in the transformative impact his presidency would have, urging Ghanaians to rally behind him as the catalyst for accelerated development in Ghana.

