Bawumia’s leadership offers a beacon of hope – Amin Adam

Politics of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has expressed strong support for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, praising his leadership and vision for Ghana.



In a social media post, Dr. Adam highlighted Bawumia's ability to bring innovative solutions and inclusive growth, describing his leadership as a "beacon of hope" for the country.



Having worked with Bawumia for the past eight years, the Finance Minister is confident in the transformative impact his presidency would have, urging Ghanaians to rally behind him as the catalyst for accelerated development in Ghana.