Bawumia’s media encounter was politically unwise, he was blamed for issues he didn’t create – Gyampo

Politics of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: 3news

Professor Ransford Gyampo from the University of Ghana has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent media encounter as "politically unwise," noting that Bawumia was unfairly blamed for issues like the Techiman South shootings during the 2020 elections.



Gyampo argued that Bawumia was burdened with problems created by his boss.



Meanwhile, Political Marketing Expert Professor Kobby Mensah criticized Bawumia's campaign for shifting principles, and Dr. Frank Bannor of the Danquah Institute highlighted Bawumia's plans to implement a new tax regime, including abolishing the e-levy if elected.