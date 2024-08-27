Bawumia’s media engagement was supplementary manifesto reading – Gbande

Politics of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of Operations for the NDC, has criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent media engagement, calling it a "supplementary manifesto" meant to improve his image after failing to match former President John Mahama's manifesto launch.



Gbande argued that the presentation was a waste of time, lacking substance and failing to meet expectations.



He also accused Bawumia of being out of touch with Ghanaians, especially regarding the collapse of Cocobod, and suggested that the event was an attempt to divert media attention from the NDC's manifesto details.