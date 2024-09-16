Bawumia’s office staff lack confidence in their boss – Ofosu Ampofo

Politics of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former National Chairman of the NDC, believes key appointees of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia running for parliamentary seats indicate the NPP’s lack of confidence in winning the 2024 elections.



He pointed to Bawumia’s close associates, like his sister and spokesperson, contesting for MP positions as a sign of doubt.



Speaking at a campaign launch for Bismark Tetteh Nyarko in Upper Manya Krobo, Ampofo also raised concerns about the voter register’s credibility, calling for an independent forensic audit to ensure a fair electoral process.



He urged voters to support John Mahama and Nyarko.