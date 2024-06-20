Bawumia’s running mate: Leakage of NIB survey worrying – Seidu Alidu

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: GNA

Professor Seidu Alidu, Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, has expressed concerns over the leak of a National Investigation Bureau (NIB) survey about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s potential running mate.



The NIB survey indicated that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the energy minister, was the preferred choice among party members.



Alidu criticized the public release of the survey, fearing it could create a "bandwagon effect" and influence the New Patriotic Party's decision.



He also emphasized that six months is too short to market the selected running mate effectively before the December 7, 2024, General Election.