Bawumia’s solution to galamsey the most practical one I’ve heard so far – Nana Aba Anamoah

Politics of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Nana Aba Anamoah, a well-known media personality, has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s approach to tackling illegal mining (galamsey) as practical and impactful.



In a social media post, she expressed satisfaction that Bawumia has finally addressed the issue, noting that his solution could change mining in Ghana if implemented.



Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, emphasized a holistic approach, including enforcing regulations and mapping gold reserves.



He proposed registering miners with their Ghana Cards and directing them to designated mining areas, reducing the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining.