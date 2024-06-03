Bawumia’s tour of C/R crucial component of NPP’s initiative to elevate socio-economic standards nationwide – Ahiagbah

Politics of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has concluded an outreach tour in Ghana's Central Region where he highlighted the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) commitment to regional development.



The tour was part of the NPP’s 'The Next Chapter' initiative, aimed to elevate socio-economic standards nationwide.



Dr. Bawumia engaged with local leaders and community members, discussing progress and future plans under the government’s development agenda.



Key announcements included infrastructure upgrades, improved road networks, and expanded educational and healthcare facilities.



In interactive sessions, he encouraged youth participation in development dialogues. Residents appreciated the direct engagement and the government's recognition of their role in national development.