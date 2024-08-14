You are here: HomeNews2024 08 14Article 1970231

Bawumia’s victory in 2024 polls will shock Ghanaians- Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Veteran Highlife artist Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has confidently predicted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the 2024 presidential election on December 7th.

In an interview, he stated that Bawumia's widespread support among Christians, Muslims, traditional leaders, and other Ghanaians indicates a landslide victory.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah suggested that many people will be surprised by the election outcome, and he expects to be vindicated in his prediction after the results are announced by the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah.

