Bawumia’s victory is my personal agenda – NAPO declares

Politics of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to work hard to ensure that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes President of Ghana after the 2024 elections.



According to him, the success of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer is a major priority for him, and he has proven it over the years with his commitment to his course.



In a speech read on his behalf by Lawyer Ekow Vincent Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Tafo at the Nasara International Conference in Hamburg, the Minister indicated that “The victory of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a major priority. We cannot achieve this by just wishing for it but we should invest the hard work and ensure that we break the eight”.



The Minister used the opportunity to assure members of the political party present that “it is possible to win the election if all party members are committed to the course of the party”.



The Nasara 2024 Conference represents a significant milestone in the journey of the Nasara wing within the New Patriotic Party.



This historic event served as a platform for the NPP supporters Global, particularly the Nasara members, to come together, celebrate their diversity, and reaffirm their commitment to the principles of inclusivity, progress, and development.