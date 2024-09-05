Bawumia's vision as Vice President limited to advising, not implementing policies – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Politics of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that as Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's role is limited to advising President Akufo-Addo, not formulating or enforcing policies.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu emphasized that the Vice President cannot implement changes or abolish policies independently, contrasting with past presidents who introduced new policies in subsequent terms.



He stressed that Dr. Bawumia’s recent policy proposals are part of the NPP’s 2024 manifesto and do not reflect his current executive powers.