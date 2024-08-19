Bawumia sees Ghana’s economic management as remedial classes -BOT

Politics of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Chartered economist Bernard Oduro Takyi (BOT) has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's approach to economic management, comparing it to "remedial classes" where failures are excused with the promise of improvement later.



BOT questioned why, under Bawumia's leadership of the Economic Management Team, Ghana's economy deteriorated, leading to business relocations and pensioners suffering investment losses.



He urged Ghanaians to be cautious about voting for Bawumia, warning that his promises are mere rhetoric and won't address the country's real economic challenges.



BOT emphasized the need for accountability and results in political leadership.