Bawumia set to launch 'Tap & Go Transport Initiative' to digitise Ghana's transportation sector

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to launch the 'Tap & Go Transport Initiative' on Monday, February 19, 2024.



The initiative aims to formalise and streamline the informal transport sector through the implementation of proven and well-structured technology solutions.



The launch event is set to take place at 9:00 am at the head office of Metro Mass Transit Limited, marking a pivotal moment in the transformation of the public transportation system.



