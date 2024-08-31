Bawumia should have apologised to the family of Amissah Arthur – Gyampo

General News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: 3news

University of Ghana Professor Ransford Gyampo criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for creating the impression that he could achieve more as Vice President, especially after harshly criticizing his predecessor, Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur.



Gyampo described Bawumia's recent media encounter as "politically unwise," saying he struggled to address tough questions.



Political Marketing Expert Professor Kobby Mensah also criticized Bawumia for a change in principles.



Meanwhile, Dr. Frank Bannor from the Danquah Institute highlighted Bawumia's plans to introduce a new tax regime and abolish the e-levy if elected President.