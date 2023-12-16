Bawumia should look at his own baggage to select a running mate – CDD's Asiedu Sarpong

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Pharmacist and Fellow with the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong, has stated that Dr. Bawumia should select a running mate with credibility to restore some of his lost credibility.



In an interview with Prof. Samuel Gyasi Fosu on Bresosem at Abusua965FM, Dr. Asiedu argued that Ghanaians don’t trust Dr Bawumia anymore



Dr Asiedu Sarpong prescribed that Dr. Bawumia follows President Akuffo Addo’s example of finding an academic with no known baggage when he decided to run for presidency.



“He’s not credible, just like Akuffo Addo in 2007 was having credibility issues due to his violent behavior. So, Akuffo Addo picked Dr. Bawumia, who was not well-known in politics and was an academic, to come in with credibility.



He further stated that the reason the NPP has accepted to give Dr. Bawumia more time to consult and select his running mate is that the NPP violated its own party’s constitution in selecting a flagbearer.



“Dr. Bawumia also has the right to violate the party’s constitution in selecting a vice president,” he stressed.



Background



The 2024 flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has requested for more time to propose a running-mate to the National Council of the New Patriotic Party.



According to the Vice President, his election was done just last month, hence he needs a bit of time to continue with his consultation to submit a proposed name.



Addressing the media on Wednesday December 6, 2023, after an in-camera meeting with the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council (NC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the General Secretary of the party, Lawyer Justin Kodua-Frimpong indicated the request was unanimously agreed by the National Council.



He explained that per the NPP’s constitution, the selection of a running mate must be done 12 months prior to a major election if the President is not the candidate, hence, in the appropriate time, the flagbearer is expected to present to them the proposed name for running-mate.