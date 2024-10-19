You are here: HomeNews2024 10 19Article 1995950

Politics of Saturday, 19 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bawumia signals uncertainty in winning Presidential Race, confident in Parliamentary Majority

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriot Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed strong confidence in the party's ability to secure a decisive majority in parliament should the 2024 Elections be held today.

However, he adopted a more cautious tone regarding the presidential race, emphasizing the need for unity and continued voter engagement as the December 7 elections approach.

Recent public opinion

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment