Bawumia signals uncertainty in winning Presidential Race, confident in Parliamentary Majority

Politics of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriot Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed strong confidence in the party's ability to secure a decisive majority in parliament should the 2024 Elections be held today.



However, he adopted a more cautious tone regarding the presidential race, emphasizing the need for unity and continued voter engagement as the December 7 elections approach.



Recent public opinion



Read full articlepolls indicate that the NPP is projected to secure a majority in parliament, with around 55% of respondents supporting the party.



In contrast, the presidential race appears more competitive, with the NPP and the leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), closely contesting voter preference.



Addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters in Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region on Saturday, October 19, Bawumia highlighted his extensive campaigning across over 200 constituencies, providing a data-driven basis for his assertions.



"If we vote today, the NPP will have a decisive majority," he stated, inspiring optimism among supporters.



In contrast, he tempered this confidence with a note of caution, asserting, "We will not vote today," indicating the complexities that still lie ahead.



This distinction suggests that while parliamentary success appears achievable, the presidential outcome may require further strategic efforts.