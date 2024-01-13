‘Bawumia spoke big in opposition but has piled on 40 senseless taxes’ – Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

A former Deputy Minister of Information under the erstwhile NDC government, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has plunged Ghanaians into increased hardships with more taxes.



According to him, the government has introduced 40 “senseless” taxes after speaking “big” in opposition.



Kwqkye Ofosu referenced the Vice President in 2016 and wrote: “He spoke big in opposition, yet in power, he has piled on 40 senseless taxes that have increased hardships.”



Dr. Bawumia had promised that the NPP would drop senseless financial service taxes and other nuisance taxes.



The agitations come after the government introduced a 15% Value Added Tax on electricity.



Also, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, Dr. John Kwakye, added his voice to the concerns, noting that the government has not followed its pledge to move Ghana’s economy from taxation to production.



Instead, it has become one of the governments with the most taxes in the country’s history.



In a letter by the Ministry of Finance on January 10, 2024, it served notice that customers of electricity above the maximum consumption level will from January 1, 2024, be charged a Value Added Tax.



Dr. Kwakye wrote on X: “Contrary to its pledge to move the economy from taxation to production, this Gov't will go down in history as one of the most taxing Gov'ts.”



