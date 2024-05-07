Bawumia stresses need for decisive leadership in addressing Ghana's challenges

Politics of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasized the need for decisive leadership to tackle pressing issues like economic development, social inequality, and infrastructure improvement in Ghana.



In an interview with Africa Watch magazine, Dr. Bawumia, an economist by profession, highlighted his unique perspective and evidence-based policymaking skills, expressing his passion for implementing innovative solutions to propel Ghana forward.



As the Flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia underscored his commitment to embracing digitalization to drive progress and prosperity in the country, emphasizing that it's not just a policy initiative but a fundamental pillar of his vision for Ghana's future.



He expressed readiness to lead a future where youth have access to quality education, a vibrant economy, and a society founded on fairness, justice, and equality, reaffirming his campaign slogan "It is possible."



Reflecting on his political journey, Dr. Bawumia admitted he never envisioned becoming a politician but embraced the opportunity to make a difference in Ghana when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked him to be his running mate.



Dr. Bawumia attributed his selection as running mate for four consecutive elections to his trustworthiness, loyalty, competence, hard work, and compatibility with President Akufo-Addo's vision, highlighting his contribution to the NPP's victories in 2016 and 2020.