Bawumia tells participants of 4th Nat’l Muslim Conference to continue upholding the peace, unity & diversity

General News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: 3news

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 elections, Vice President and NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emphasized the importance of peace, unity, and diversity during the opening of the 4th National Muslim Conference of Ghana in Accra on October 25.



In his remarks, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving healthcare access through initiatives like reviving the National Health Insurance Scheme, providing ambulances to all constituencies, and constructing health facilities in underserved districts.



Dr. Bawumia called on participants to uphold national harmony as the election approaches, highlighting the critical role of the Muslim community in healthcare delivery.