Bawumia to announce running mate in April

Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

One of the major announcements the nation, particularly New Patriotic party (NPP) loyal­lists, is eagerly waiting for as the nation draws gradually towards election 2024 is the unveiling of the vice-presidential nominee by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP’s presidential candidate for the elections.



The big question on the lips of many is who will emerge as the choice to stand alongside Dr Bawumia in the upcoming election.



In the past few months there has been jostling and lobbying among the potential candidates but it ap­pears the race is coming to an end.



A source close to the Vice Presi­dent’s camp who pleaded anonymity because he has not been authorised to speak on the matter indicated that the race has been narrowed to five potential contenders.



He named them as Mr Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Madam Irene Naa Torshie Addo, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



According to the source, an an­nouncement of the ultimate choice is expected in April 2024.



The source said, “The contenders have diverse array of backgrounds, talents, and experiences, each poised to make a significant impact on the political landscape with the potential to shape policies, engage with con­stituents, and influence the direction of the country.”



He said each of the five contend­ers bring with them achievements, qualifications, and aspirations which make them suitable for the position.



Giving background of the contenders, he said, Mr Kwad­wo Nsafoah Poku “is a seasoned entrepreneur and energy expert with over two decades of experi­ence in Ghana’s energy sector. He has held leadership roles such as Country Director for GASOP OIL (GHANA) LIMITED and Board Director for companies, including Pan African Capital Ghana Limited and FIFC Management and Devel­opment Limited. Mr Nsafoah Poku prioritises youth skills development, aiming at empowering the young­er generation for transformative change in Ghana. His focus includes tackling youth unemployment and promoting research, particularly in energy and herbal medicine.



A committed member of the New Patriotic Party since 2016, he actively engages in party activities, especially in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. Mr Nsafoah Poku’s accomplishments include successful negotiations with the Ghana National Petroleum Cor­poration and key positions within GASOP OIL. He also served as Special Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, where he played a vital role in developing the Tourism Management Information System (TMIS),” he said.



On Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, he said, “She is a distinguished development practitioner, academic, and seasoned Ghanaian politician, boasts of over 40 years of experi­ence, first female Chief of Staff of Ghana and the former Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



She was born in Wiamoase, a town in the Sekyere South district of the Ashanti Region. Frema pur­sued her education at St. Monica’s Secondary School and the Univer­sity of Ghana, earning a bachelor’s degree in Home Science before obtaining a master’s degree in food science from the University of Guelph.



Her career includes lecturing at the University of Ghana, serving as Deputy Minister for Manpower, Youth, and Employment, and col­laborating with the United Nations on vital projects. Recognised for her contributions, she received an hon­orary Doctorate Degree in Science from Valley View University.



Madam Irene Naa Torshie Addo, who was born in Osu, Accra, is a distinguished lawyer and seasoned politician. She holds a master’s de­gree in law and development from the University of Warwick, special­ising in Gender and Development Studies.



She served as Deputy Ambas­sador to the Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, USA, before assuming her current role as Mem­ber of Parliament for Tema West and subsequently the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund.



In 2022, she was recognised for her exemplary leadership by listen­ers of Adom FM and adjudged the best CEO.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, born in Jachie, Ashanti Region, is a distin­guished Ghanaian politician and educator. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Land Economy/Busi­ness Administration from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and pursued further studies, earning a master’s degree in education management from the University of La Verne, California, and a Ph.D. in Educational Policy, Planning, and Administration from the University of Southern Califor­nia. As the founder of New Designs Charter Schools in Los Angeles, California, he revolutionised edu­cation, having served as a teacher at Manual Arts High School and founded the International Studies Academy. In March 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Dr Adutwum as Deputy Minister for Education, later recognised as the Best Performing Deputy Minister of the Year in 2019. Currently Ghana’s Minister of Education and the Member of Parliament for Bo­somtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, born in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, is a renowned medical doctor and pol­itician. Serving as the Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



Dr Prempeh’s academic journey includes degrees from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and postgraduate stud­ies in epidemiology and leadership at prestigious international institu­tions like Erasmus University and Harvard University. Elected as MP in 2008, he later became Minister for Education, spearheading priority initiatives such as the Free Senior High School programme to wide admiration even from his political opponents.