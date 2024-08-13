Bawumia to be President? “God Forbid!” - Martin Kpebu

Politics of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has strongly criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, stating it would be disastrous for Ghana if he were elected.



Kpebu accused Bawumia of being complicit in what he terms as the corrupt government of President Akufo-Addo, and expressed his reluctance to vote for Bawumia.



In contrast, Kpebu is confident that John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, will win the December 7 elections, attributing this to widespread dissatisfaction with Akufo-Addo’s governance.



Kpebu suggested that while Mahama is not ideal, he is perceived as a better alternative amidst the current political climate.