Bawumia to embark on campaign tour in Ahafo and Bono regions from May 8

Politics of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is scheduled to embark on a campaign tour starting Wednesday, May 8, 2024, targeting the Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions.



Having already visited the Eastern, Western, and Western North regions, Dr. Bawumia aims to engage with citizens, delivering messages of hope and seeking their support for the upcoming December 2024 general elections.



According to a statement issued by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dr. Bawumia will focus on outlining his vision for the mining sector during his tour.



As part of the campaign activities, Dr. Bawumia will participate in a Transformational Dialogue organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. He will delve into the intricacies of his mining sector vision during this event.



Additionally, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, Dr. Bawumia will address the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa, discussing the interplay between digitalization and corruption in governance.



The Bawumia Campaign Team urged Ghanaians to continue showing their support for Dr. Bawumia as he unveils "Bold Solutions for the next chapter of Ghana’s development." They reaffirmed Dr. Bawumia's commitment to fulfilling his promises upon assuming the presidency.











