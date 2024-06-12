Bawumia to establish research fund for herbal medicine

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice-President and NPP Presidential Candidate, pledged to establish a research fund to support herbal medicine if elected.



He aims to create modern facilities for the hygienic production of herbal medicines, which treat 60% of ailments in Ghana.



Addressing practitioners in Kumasi, he emphasized reducing drug imports and integrating herbal medicine into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). Bawumia also prioritized agriculture, proposing solar energy, mechanization, and a farmer database.



He plans comprehensive land surveys for proper mining and farming demarcation, aiming to protect farmlands from illegal mining and support cocoa farmers with improved production and a pension scheme.