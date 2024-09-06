Bawumia to file his nomination on September 9

Politics of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, will file his nomination for the 2024 elections on September 9, 2024.



He will be accompanied by his running mate, leading members of his campaign, and NPP executives.



After filing, Bawumia will visit the NPP headquarters to discuss party matters and update executives on his campaign.



The NPP is optimistic about winning the upcoming elections, arguing that their opponents' past records make them less trustworthy in handling Ghana’s development.