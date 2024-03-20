Bawumia to headline 7th Annual Ghana Female CEOs Summit

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to address the 7th Annual Ghana Female CEOs Summit on April 17, 2024, as the keynote speaker and special guest of honor. His focus will revolve around Ghana’s digital renaissance, a crucial topic in the contemporary business landscape.



Organized by Claudia Lumor, the founder and CEO of Glitz Africa, who also serves as a UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador to Ghana, the summit will be held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City from 9 am to 4 pm.



With the theme "Leveraging Ghana’s Digital Renaissance: Women CEOs Shaping the Future of Business and Innovation," the event aims to empower, connect, and celebrate the achievements of Ghanaian women leaders in the business world.



The summit underscores the significant opportunities presented by Ghana’s digital transformation, particularly for female CEOs. Dr. Bawumia's participation highlights his ongoing advocacy for digitalization since taking office in 2017, particularly in healthcare, where digital tools have enhanced efficiency and productivity.



In addition to Dr. Bawumia's keynote address, the summit will feature panel discussions with prominent female CEOs and industry experts from across Africa, as well as interactive breakout sessions focusing on leveraging digital tools for business growth, leadership development, and navigating the evolving digital landscape.



These sessions will encompass various sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, finance, energy, technology, and innovation.



Moreover, the summit will provide valuable networking opportunities for female CEOs to connect, share experiences, and establish strategic partnerships, further fostering empowerment and collaboration within the business community.