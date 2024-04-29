Bawumia to kick off nationwide campaign tour ahead of December elections

Politics of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, is gearing up to kickstart his political campaign on Monday, April 29, ahead of the upcoming December general elections.



In a press release issued by the Director of Communications for the Bawumia for President 2024 Campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, it was announced that the flagbearer will commence his campaign in the Eastern Region and will subsequently tour all sixteen regions within the next month.



During his tour, Bawumia is slated to engage with a diverse range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, religious leaders, youth groups, traders, drivers, farmers, students, and visit various businesses, including marketplaces, to interact with both sellers and buyers.



Ghanaians are encouraged to extend a warm reception to Dr. Bawumia during his tour, as he has demonstrated over the past eight years that he possesses greater integrity, discipline, focus, ideas, and solutions compared to his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, during his tenure as Vice President and President.



The statement emphasized Dr. Bawumia's reputation for being solutions-oriented and underscored his unwavering commitment to finding innovative solutions to Ghana's challenges if elected as President in the December 2024 elections.