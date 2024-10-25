Bawumia unable to sleep after Alan Kyeremanten’s ‘Kumasi Walk’ – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

Solomon Owusu, a key member of the Movement for Change, has dismissed claims that Alan Kyerematen's Victory Walk in Kumasi was poorly attended.



He said thousands showed strong support, unsettling the ruling NPP.



Owusu accused the NPP of spreading false reports to downplay the event’s success.



He also criticized Samira Bawumia’s efforts to counter Kyerematen, calling them ineffective.



Owusu warned of NPP’s alleged plans to rig the election but assured that the Movement for Change will remain vigilant.



Kyerematen continues to promote his Great Transformation Plan (GTP), gaining support, including praise from the Asantehene.