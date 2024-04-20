Bawumia visits fire-affected Madina market, promises support and reconstruction

Regional News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Madina market in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on April 19, 2024, to express condolences and solidarity with traders affected by a recent fire incident.



During his visit, he provided financial support of GH¢200,000 to traders whose shops were destroyed by the fire. Additionally, over 110 fire victims will receive assistance through the Women's Empowerment Fund of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA).



Addressing the traders, Dr. Bawumia assured them that plans were underway to assess the damage and begin reconstruction promptly. He mentioned that designs for the new market structures would be prepared soon to facilitate the reconstruction process.



The Vice-President's visit was attended by market leaders, fire officers, police, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officials, and other security personnel.



Dr. Bawumia announced plans to construct 120 stores and 78 small shops on the ground to replace those destroyed by the fire. He assured the traders that the GEA CEO, Kosi Yankey, would facilitate financial support for those whose goods were lost in the fire.



He emphasized the importance of fire insurance for traders and urged them to engage qualified electricians for electrical connections in their shops.



In addition to supporting traders, Dr. Bawumia announced the construction of two hostels in Madina and Ashaiman for female head porters, known as kayayei. He reassured the kayayei community that the government had not forgotten them and that the hostels would be inaugurated by May 4, 2024, providing them with accommodation and opportunities to learn a trade.



Greater Accra Regional Minister designate, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, who accompanied the Vice-President, called for unity among traders to support the reconstruction efforts. He promised to oversee the contractor's work to ensure timely completion.



The visit and promises of support demonstrate the government's commitment to assisting those affected by the fire and improving the living conditions of vulnerable groups like the kayayei.