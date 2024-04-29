Bawumia vows 100% Ghanaian ownership of mineral resources if elected

Politics of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, has made a bold promise to ensure that Ghanaian citizens have full ownership of the country's mineral resources if he assumes power.



During his inaugural regional tour, starting in the Eastern Region, Bawumia engaged in discussions with religious leaders on April 29, 2024, where he articulated his commitment to reshaping the framework of Ghana's mining sector.



"I am going to refocus our paradigm for natural resource management. For the most part, Ghana has not maximised the benefits of our natural resources. Since the days of the Portuguese in the 15th century, gold has always been taken out of Ghana. We haven’t benefitted much from our natural resources; I am going to change that paradigm. I am going to bring a bigger focus on ownership of our natural resources."



Expressing concern over the perception of limited Ghanaian ownership, Bawumia outlined plans to empower local institutions for mineral exploration. He emphasized the need to discover untapped gold reserves and ensure that these resources are entirely owned by Ghanaians.



"Once we have explored and we know that the gold is here, the new policy is going be that the ownership of those resources will be one hundred per cent owned by Ghanaians," he said.