Regional News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: Sarah Dubure

Bawumia was only implementing the policies of the NPP- Filson Awunkua



The convenor of the Rapid Response Unit for Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, Mr. Filson Awankua, has pointed that Dr. Bawumia was only implementing the policies of the NPP.



He made the statement on the heels of a question thrown to him, seeking to know if he was not bothered about the fact that Ghanaians would hold the Vice President, DR. Bawumia accountable for the promises he made during the NPP campaign.



He further pointed that as a vice president, he was under the leadership of the president.



"The vice president was a running mate to the president Nana Akufo Addo. He made certain promises not utterances based on the campaign message of the NPP based on the vision of Nana Akufo Addo". He said.



He said this in an interaction with the media at a health screening programme by the Ntuune Pogyua Foundation at Gambibgo in the Upper East Region. This report was filed by GhanaWeb's Sarah Dubure.



It was organized by the Deputy Director for the Diaspora Affairs, office of the president, Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn at Gambibgo in the Upper East Region.



He noted that a running mate does not preach his own vision, but the vision of his superior.He added that was exactly what Dr. Bawumia did.



" A running mate cannot come preaching his own vision, he will preach the vision of his boss". He said.



He indicated that Dr. Bawumia made sure that he implemented the policies of the president that he touched on.



" And areas that he touched on, he made sure that they were implemented. Free Education, he spoke loudly about it. One million to one district or Constituency the ambulances and the developmental projects and even now SOCO". He said.



Mr. Awankua pointed that many are of the notion that the SOCO project was handed over to the vice president on a silver platter.



" People thought that SOCO was just dropped from the World Bank". He said



He pointed that the notion is far from the truth.



" There were other countries in Africa too. If you don't have a good proposal, in fact, World bank is not like a local bank oo. They don't give money to individuals". He explained.



"They give money to countries, and your country must have a proposal that meets their vision and direction. That is when you attract them". He added.



He conceded that the only point their wheels grinded slow was in the area of the economy.



" The only point where we actually slowed down was the economy, which the vice, we are not running away from it. A leader must face the facts". He said



He stated that the economy did so well from 2017 to 2020 and slowed down due to external shocks.



" The economy did so well from 2017 to 2020 and slowed down due to external shocks that we all know", he stated.



He however added that they are not running from the economy. He further added that they have worked hard and brought the economy back on its feet.



" But as we speak, it is picking up. In fact you bought a gallon of cooking oil at 1006 cedis. Today in the Bolga market, it is sold at 400 Ghana cedis or 500 depending on the seller. That is a big drop". He revealed.



Mr. Awankua indicated that the change is not by chance, but due to the fact that the currency has stabilized.



" So is because the currency has stabilized people are no more putting speculative prices, so there is no panic. He assured



" And this one is about economic management it is not by accident". He added.



He spilled that they have a lot of plans and programmes lined up, which they will share with the media. He pointed that they are progressive programmes that will build up the party and make it attractive.



He assured that Dr. Bawumia will revive the economy, adding that it is beginning to pick up.



"So the Vice President, we are going to speak to the economy. We are not going to run away from it". He assured.



"I assure you, l am not an economist but l speak as a straight economist and l am telling you that we are doing well. Is picking up, we are not there yet, but is picking up," He concluded.



