Bawumia will debate only presidential aspirants – Tonto to Minority

Politics of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The camp of Vice President and NPP flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has declined the Minority in Parliament's invitation for him to join the debates on the mid-year Fiscal Policy Review.



Minority saw this as a chance for Bawumia to discuss the economy, following his challenge to NDC's John Mahama.



The Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, stated they had prepared a skilled team to confront Bawumia on his economic performance.



However, Bawumia's aide, Kofi Tonto, clarified that the Vice President would only debate other presidential candidates, specifically John Mahama, and not members of Parliament.