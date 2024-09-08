Bawumia will listen and be there for you – Samira

Politics of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: GNA

Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, has urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections, highlighting his commitment to improving living conditions.



During a visit to the Tumu traditional council, she emphasized his focus on Sissala East and education, including donating pick-up vehicles to schools.



Addressing over 500 Fulbe community members, she called for support, especially from the Muslim community, to make history by electing Dr. Bawumia.



The Fulbe community raised concerns about difficulties in obtaining the Ghana Card and requested her help in resolving the issue.