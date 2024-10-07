BawumiaAt61: May Allah reward your diligence and hard work, Samira others wish Bawumia happy birthday

General News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is celebrating his 61st birthday today, October 7.



The occasion has sparked numerous birthday wishes on social media from Ghanaians, including his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia.



In a Facebook post, she expressed her love and appreciation, saying, “Happy Birthday to my dear husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



May the Almighty Allah reward your diligence and hard work.



Lots of love from the kids and I.” Ghanaians from various backgrounds have also joined in wishing the Vice President a happy birthday.