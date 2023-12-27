Bays Lodge and Apartments rewards hardworking staff

General News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: GNA

Bays Lodge and Apartments, a top luxury lodge and accommodation provider, has rewarded some of its hardworking staff for 2023.



Three staff members, namely Winnifred Bonney, Mabel Oppong-Dadzie, and Malwin Bidahor, received gift hampers for their dedicated service to the organisation.



Speaking at a staff soiree on Boxing Day, Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Chief Executive Officer of Bays Lodge and Apartments, thanked the company staff for their successful output in 2023.



"Our operations this year have been largely successful, and this was due to the hard work and commitment you put in your duties.



"I admire the teamwork in the organisation, and this has helped improve our ratings on various hospitality platforms," he said.



Abeiku Santana encouraged staff to improve their service delivery to clients as they look to better their ratings.



"I believe you have the capabilities to take the company to greater heights, and I am counting on you to deliver your best, and the rewards will be bigger next year," he stated.



Located at Nungua, opposite the junction mall in Accra, Bays Lodge and Apartments serves as the ultimate location for all guests looking to spend time in the city, whether for business purposes or for leisure.



It offers a serene and elegant retreat for travellers, getaway lovers, and visitors seeking a truly exceptional accommodation experience.