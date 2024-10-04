‘Be bold to take credit for Akufo-Addo’s mess as well’ – Mahama tells Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for distancing himself from the record of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.



Speaking to chiefs in Nakpanduri, Mahama expressed surprise that Bawumia, the NPP's running mate, is avoiding responsibility for the government's shortcomings.



He contrasted this with his own experience as Vice President, where he embraced the legacy of the late President Mills.



Mahama emphasized that Bawumia, being part of the decision-making process, must accept the administration’s record.



He added that public opinion suggests the NDC is set to return to power.