Be cautious of human traffickers — Reverend Sister to nurses, health workers

General News of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: GNA

Reverend Sister Franncilia Uchenna, a Teaching Assistant at the Catholic University of Ghana, has warned nurses and health workers about human trafficking syndicates targeting those seeking better opportunities abroad.



Speaking at a seminar for level 400 Nursing and Midwifery students, she highlighted that traffickers lure victims with enticing job offers online, leading to exploitation in commercial sex work, organ harvesting, and other abuses.



She emphasized the importance of vigilance and building trust with patients to assist in reintegrating rescued victims.



The seminar, focusing on human trafficking as a global health concern, urged intensified public education and government efforts to address unemployment and poverty.