Be humane and prevent chaos: Sam George tells IGP in pen letter

General News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, has urged the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, to show compassion in handling detainees, amid concerns over the arrest of anti-galamsey protesters.



In an open letter, George condemned reports of detainees being denied medical attention and warned of potential chaos if the situation isn’t addressed. He appealed to the IGP’s Christian faith, urging him to act humanely.



The letter follows protests against illegal mining, with demonstrators expressing frustration over environmental damage and government inaction.



Sam George called for de-escalation and humane treatment to maintain national peace.