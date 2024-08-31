You are here: HomeNews2024 08 31Article 1975784

Politics of Saturday, 31 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Be interested in politics and the policies” - Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah charges SMEs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The former minister of Sports, Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has charged SMEs and Ghanaian youth to take keen interest in politics.

Speaking at “The VL Exposure” held at the Kwarleyz Residence, the former minister who was also the former Campaign Manager and th immediate past director of elections for the NDC charged the youth to get involved in political

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment