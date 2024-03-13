Be truthful about the dumsor situation - ACEP boss to ECG

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Benjamin Kwabena Boakye, has called upon authorities in the power sector and the government to recognize the country's power generation challenges, attributing the ongoing outages, known as "Dumsor," to insufficient gas supply for the plants.



Boakye emphasized that the recent power cuts cannot solely be blamed on faulty generators but rather indicate fundamental issues in power generation.



Ranking Member of the Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor, echoed these concerns, accusing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of spreading misinformation regarding the surge in intermittent outages.



In an interview on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3, Boakye contested claims about faulty transformers causing the outages, asserting that the root cause lies in generation problems exacerbated by inadequate gas and liquid resources.



He urged for accurate information dissemination and appropriate actions to address the crisis.



Addressing concerns about the power cuts, the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, mentioned major maintenance issues as the cause, dismissing claims of fuel shortages.



ECG later explained that overloaded distribution transformers were causing outages, especially during peak load periods.



John Jinapor condemned the situation, attributing it to financial mismanagement rather than technical issues, challenging ECG's narrative.