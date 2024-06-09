Beat up soldiers attempting to stop you from Mining – Amenfi East NPP PC to illegal miners

Politics of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ernest Frimpong, the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East, has encouraged illegal miners to resist soldiers attempting to stop their activities, claiming that anti-galamsey task forces have been disbanded and soldiers have no authority to intervene.



He told miners to question soldiers' mission and even fight back if necessary, promising to defend them.



Frimpong's statements have sparked controversy, with some condemning his support for illegal mining and others praising his stance against military intimidation.