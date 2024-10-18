Becoming the Majority side now is an opportunity for us to reset the country – Ato Forson

Politics of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the new Majority Leader, praised Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant, calling it a turning point for resetting Ghana's governance.



The ruling affects three NPP MPs and one NDC MP, shifting the balance of power in Parliament and giving the NDC a majority.



Forson emphasized that this opportunity will enable the NDC to lead more effectively, vowing to appoint new parliamentary leaders.



He commended the Speaker for respecting the constitution and vowed that this marks the beginning of a transformative process for Ghana's leadership.